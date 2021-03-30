Quantcast
OCDC faults former judge for campaign conduct

OCDC faults former judge for campaign conduct

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 30, 2021

A member of Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission is facing potential discipline for alleged professional misconduct while he was an associate circuit judge.

