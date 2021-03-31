Quantcast
Court again says MU can’t be sued for workers’ compensation retaliation

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 31, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on March 23 reaffirmed a line of cases barring workers’ compensation retaliation tort claims against state entities.

