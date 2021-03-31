Quantcast
Former St. Louis judge Edwards joins Lashly & Baer

By: Staff Report March 31, 2021

Former St. Louis judge and Public Safety Director Jimmie M. Edwards has joined Lashly & Baer in St. Louis, the firm announced March 25.

