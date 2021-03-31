Lawsuit aims for St. Louis earnings tax refund due to virus

A federal lawsuit seeks a return of the 1 percent St. Louis earnings tax paid by people who normally work in the city but instead worked from their suburban homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of three suburban St. Louis residents seeks class action status, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. If successful, the lawsuit could cost the city millions of dollars.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Bevis Schock, said last year that he planned to file a class-action lawsuit after St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daily issued a policy barring city earnings tax refunds for employees working outside city limits.

Thousands of people who work in St. Louis but live outside the city have worked from home since March 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, particularly white-collar office workers.

“The way we view it, you and your company have agreed (to have you) work at home. You’re still utilizing all the computer software that your company provides” from its base in the city,” Daly told the Post-Dispatch in June.

More than one-third of the city’s general revenue comes from the tax, or about $180 million last year.

A city spokesman declined to comment.

