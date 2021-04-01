Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Brodzik named partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson

Brodzik named partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson

By: Staff Report April 1, 2021

Hinshaw & Culbertson has promoted James Brodzik to partner in its Belleville/St. Louis office. Brodzik is one of 16 attorneys in the firm’s class of new partners. He focuses his practice on business litigation, representing clients in life, health and disability litigation and consumer protection-related lawsuits. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University Cooley Law ...

