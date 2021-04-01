Quantcast
Dandurand elected chair-elect of YLS

By: Jessica Shumaker April 1, 2021

Kansas City attorney Chris Dandurand has been elected chair-elect of The Missouri Bar’s Young Lawyers Section Council, filling the vacancy left by the death of Kansas City attorney JoEllen Engelbart earlier this year. Dandurand is a partner at The Gorny Law Firm, where he represents plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death cases. ...

