Remote workers challenge denials of earnings tax refunds

Remote workers challenge denials of earnings tax refunds

By: Jessica Shumaker April 2, 2021

Three employees of St. Louis-based companies who have worked remotely from locations outside of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic are suing the city for its refusal to issue refunds of earnings tax revenue it collected in 2020.

