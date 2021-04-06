Quantcast
Judge denies TRO in earnings tax suit

By: Jessica Shumaker April 6, 2021

A federal judge has declined to grant a temporary restraining order in a suit challenging the city of St. Louis’ refusal to issue earnings tax refunds to remote workers who live outside the city but work for St. Louis-based companies.

