Public-policy firing exception back before Supreme Court

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 6, 2021

Eleven years ago, the Missouri Supreme Court simultaneously issued three cases that revolutionized employment law. Now it is considering what to make of two recent back-to-back cases that could further refine when a fired at-will employee can sue for wrongful discharge.

