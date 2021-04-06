Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / St. Louis settles water workers’ overtime claims 

St. Louis settles water workers’ overtime claims 

By: David Baugher April 6, 2021

The city of St. Louis reached a $135,000 settlement with three water supervisors who alleged they were misclassified and denied significant amounts of overtime.

