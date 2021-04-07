Quantcast
Injured Arkansas man settles after head-on accident in 2019

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly April 7, 2021

A 64-year-old Arkansas man who was injured in a head-on collision in February 2019 settled claims against the other driver as well as his own insurer for a total of $500,000.

