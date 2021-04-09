Quantcast
Home / Featured / Portion of Chaminade sex-abuse case can proceed 

Portion of Chaminade sex-abuse case can proceed 

By: Jessica Shumaker April 9, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has revived a man’s claim that Chaminade College Preparatory School in suburban St. Louis and the Marianist Province of the United States intentionally failed to supervise a member of the clergy accused of child-sex abuse.

