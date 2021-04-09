Quantcast
Senate confirms Graves as Board of Curators member

Senate confirms Graves as Board of Curators member

By: Staff Report April 9, 2021

The Missouri Senate on April 7 confirmed attorney Todd Graves as a member of the Board of Curators for the University of Missouri.

