Supreme Court rejects Gardner's appeal in McCloskeys' cases

By: Staff Report April 9, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on April 6 denied St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s request to be allowed to prosecute the high-profile weapons cases against a pair of St. Louis attorneys.

