Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Fickeler elected president of St. Louis ACC chapter

Fickeler elected president of St. Louis ACC chapter

By: Staff Report April 13, 2021

Sven Fickeler, senior corporate counsel at Bunzl Distribution USA, has been elected president of the St. Louis chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo