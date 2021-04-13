Hanaway to lead firm as chair of Husch Blackwell 

Quantcast
By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 13, 2021

Catherine Hanaway has spent the past 12 months preparing to lead one of Missouri’s largest law firms. That she and everyone else at Husch Blackwell have spent most of that time working from kitchens and living rooms is a testament to the firm’s strengths.

