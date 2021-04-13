Quantcast
Judges say sex offender was too close to middle school grounds

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 13, 2021

Concluding that state law is meant “to protect schoolchildren, not school buildings,” the Missouri Supreme Court on April 6 affirmed the conviction of a sex offender caught living too close to a Springfield middle school.

