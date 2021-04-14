Quantcast
Defense verdict affirmed in brain-hemorrhage case

By: Jessica Shumaker April 14, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a defense verdict in the case of a man who alleged a St. Joseph emergency room doctor failed to diagnose symptoms leading to his disabling brain aneurysm in 2011.

