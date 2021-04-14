Quantcast
Intervening insurer gets new judge, at least

By: Jessica Shumaker April 14, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled April 6 that an insurance company that intervened in a wrongful death lawsuit has the right to a new judge. Whether it has any other rights remains to be seen.

