Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / 25 apply for Supreme Court vacancy

25 apply for Supreme Court vacancy

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 15, 2021

The Appellate Judicial Commission announced April 15 that eight women and 17 men applied for the vacancy left by the March 8 retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith after 20 years on the high court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo