Court disbars attorney for misappropriating client settlement funds

By: Jessica Shumaker April 15, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a St. Louis attorney who admitted to using client settlement funds owed to third-party providers to pay for personal expenses, including his daughters’ college tuition.

