Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court affirms Sunshine Law judgment against DHSS

Court affirms Sunshine Law judgment against DHSS

By: Jessica Shumaker April 16, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a judgment totaling nearly $150,000 against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which followed a Cole County judge’s determination that department officials “knowingly and purposely” violated the Sunshine Law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo