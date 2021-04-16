Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Former Jackson County counselor, judge dies

Former Jackson County counselor, judge dies

By: Jessica Shumaker April 16, 2021

Former Jackson County Circuit Judge and County Counselor W. Stephen Nixon died April 11 at age 69, Jackson County Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs announced in the court’s monthly meeting Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo