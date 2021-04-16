Quantcast
Prospective jurors released after one tests positive COVID-19

Prospective jurors released after one tests positive COVID-19

By: Jessica Shumaker April 16, 2021

The St. Louis Circuit Court released a group of prospective jurors during jury selection Friday after learning that one of them had received notification of a positive COVID-19 test, the court announced.

