Controversial court fee goes to Supreme Court

Controversial court fee goes to Supreme Court

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 19, 2021

Seven years ago, the state’s court system ordered municipal clerks to start collecting an extra $3 to help fund a state retirement system. Now the Missouri Supreme Court is weighing whether it’s necessary to sue those clerks in order to challenge the constitutionality of the charge.

