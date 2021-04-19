Quantcast
Workplace death case dismissed for lack of workers’ comp ruling

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 19, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District threw out a lawsuit by the family of a man who died at an automotive plant, saying it should have gone through the workers’ compensation system even if the claims didn’t involve a workplace injury.

