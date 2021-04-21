Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man charged by dog settles after breaking wrist

Man charged by dog settles after breaking wrist

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 21, 2021

A man injured by a charging dog reached a $100,000 settlement with its owner, according to the plaintiff’s attorney.

