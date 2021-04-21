Quantcast
Second prospective juror at murder trial tests positive for COVID-19

By: Jessica Shumaker April 21, 2021

For the second time during jury selection for a capital murder trial in St. Louis Circuit Court, a prospective juror has tested positive for COVID-19, the court said.

