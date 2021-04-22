Collins joins in-house department at AAA

Lauren C. Collins has joined The Automobile Club of Missouri’s in-house litigation department, which now is known as Kraft, Bischoff, Buckley & Collins.

Collins previously defended physicians and medical professionals in medical malpractice actions as an associate at Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard. She also focused on complex and toxic tort litigation and served as co-director of diversity at HeplerBroom, and she is a former St. Louis assistant circuit attorney.

Collins has served as an adjunct professor at Saint Louis University School of Law, and she recently was elected chairperson of the Young Lawyers Division of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. She also has served on the Young Lawyers’ Section of The Missouri Bar.

Missouri Lawyers Media honored her with its Diversity & Inclusion Award in 2018 and recognized her as a Leader of Tomorrow at its Women’s Justice Awards in 2012. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law.