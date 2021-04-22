Quantcast
Court reverses pro se appellant’s speeding conviction

By: Jessica Shumaker April 22, 2021

A Hannibal man who represented himself in appealing his 2019 municipal speeding conviction has secured a reversal after an appeals court found that a prosecutor failed to enter key evidence at trial.

