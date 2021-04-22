Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver settles for $6.8 million after truck crash on icy highway

Driver settles for $6.8 million after truck crash on icy highway

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 22, 2021

A 52-year old man who was injured in a crash with a semi-truck settled with the truck’s driver and the motor carrier’s insurer for $6.8 million, according to his attorney.

