Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Three finalists named for St. Louis judgeship

Three finalists named for St. Louis judgeship

By: Staff Report April 23, 2021

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission nominated John T. Bird, Nicole Colbert-Botchway and David A. Roither for a circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis Circuit Court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo