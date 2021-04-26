Quantcast
The POWER List: Scott E. Vincent

Scott Vincent is a familiar voice on tax matters. He writes “Taxes in Your Practice,” a recurring article for The Missouri Bar Journal, where he covers topics ranging from year-end tax planning to the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to a recent piece on pandemic-related tax developments.

