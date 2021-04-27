Missouri House cuts pay of censured St. Louis lawmaker

The Missouri House has reduced the salary of a St. Louis lawmaker who was censured after being accused of having sex with a Capitol intern and lying during the investigation.

Rep. Wile Price IV, a Democrat from St. Louis, is receiving $1,000 less per month in his paycheck, as the House demands that he pay back $22,492 in costs from the ethics investigation.

Price has denied the allegations against him. He was the first House lawmaker in Missouri history to receive the official censure when he was rebuked in January. He has since been removed as a member of the Missouri House Democratic caucus.

A House spokesman said the chamber hasn’t taken a similar action in the past and it’s unclear if it will be challenged. Price declined to be interviewed, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

House lawmakers earn $35,915 per year, meaning the $500 withholding per paycheck represents about a third of Price’s $1,496 gross pay twice per month.

Price said in January he disagreed with some parts of the investigative report, but ultimately accepted being censured by his peers.