City of Charleston agrees to settle its portion of Sanders wrongful death case

City of Charleston agrees to settle its portion of Sanders wrongful death case

By: Jessica Shumaker April 28, 2021

A federal magistrate judge has approved a $500,000 wrongful death settlement between the City of Charleston and the mother of Tory Sanders, a Black man from Tennessee who died in 2017 after being restrained while in protective custody.

