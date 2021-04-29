Quantcast
Dysart Taylor adds partner to firm name

By: Staff Report April 29, 2021

Dysart Taylor Cotter & McMonigle announced that Lee B. Brumitt has been elected a name partner by the firm’s board and that the firm will be known now as Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt.

