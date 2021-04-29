Quantcast
St. Louis litigation firm rebrands as KGT

By: Staff Report April 29, 2021

St. Louis litigation firm Kamykowski, Gavin & Smith has rebranded as Kamykowski, Gavin & Taylor, adding Partner Mariel Taylor to the name of the women-owned firm and reflecting the departure of former founding member James L. Smith.

