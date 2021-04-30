Quantcast
Appeals court upholds injunction against St. Louis police, for now

Appeals court upholds injunction against St. Louis police, for now

By: Jessica Shumaker April 30, 2021

A federal appeals court has set a six-month deadline for a lower court to rule on a permanent injunction in a suit alleging St. Louis police violated protestors’ civil rights following the acquittal of Jason Stockley in 2017.

