Home / Featured / Appeals court denies privilege for false probation information

Appeals court denies privilege for false probation information

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 4, 2021

The Court of Appeals Western District ruled April 27 that a man who allegedly submitted false reports while on probation cannot benefit from a state law that bars disclosure of communications with probation officers.

