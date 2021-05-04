Quantcast
Former FDA legal counsel joins Shook

By: Staff Report May 4, 2021

Former Food & Drug Administration Associate Chief Counsel Kristin Kaplan has joined Shook, Hardy & Bacon as of-counsel, bringing experience as an in-house attorney and with regulatory issues.

