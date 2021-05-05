Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Four attorneys chosen for diversity programs

Four attorneys chosen for diversity programs

By: Staff Report May 5, 2021

Two Lewis Rice attorneys and two others at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale have been selected to participate in programs with the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, which prepares future generations of diverse legal talent for leadership roles.

