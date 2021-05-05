Quantcast
Legal Aid launches search as Dandurand plans retirement

By: Jessica Shumaker May 5, 2021

After four years on the job, Joseph Dandurand has announced his retirement and resignation as executive director of Legal Aid of Western Missouri.

