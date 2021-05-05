Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Pickett named to new Meritas forum

Pickett named to new Meritas forum

By: Staff Report May 5, 2021

Christopher A. Pickett, an officer, member of the board of directors and chief diversity officer at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, is one of six U.S. attorneys who will serve on the Leadership Council for the newly formed Meritas Black Lawyers Forum.

