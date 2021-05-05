Quantcast
St. Louis Circuit Attorney faces disciplinary case

St. Louis Circuit Attorney faces disciplinary case

By: Jessica Shumaker May 5, 2021

The Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel has found probable cause that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner violated attorney ethics rules by concealing discoverable and exculpatory evidence during her investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018.

