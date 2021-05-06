Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / McDonough reelected as chair of Shook

McDonough reelected as chair of Shook

By: Staff Report May 6, 2021

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has reelected Madeleine McDonough for a second, five-year term as chair, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo