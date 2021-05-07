GOP-led Missouri House votes to create ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’

The Missouri House on Thursday voted in favor of creating “Rush Limbaugh Day.”

The GOP-led House tacked the provision on another bill, which then passed the chamber. The bill still needs Senate approval.

The proposal is one of several pitched by Republican state lawmakers to honor the late Limbaugh every Jan. 12, his birthday.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

Supporters said Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor.

“Rush demonstrated courage to speak boldly and encouraged his listeners and viewers to reach for their dreams and to push onward beyond the naysayers and discouragers that we all encounter in life,” Ashland Republican Rep. Sara Walsh said.

But Democrats slammed the proposal.

Kansas City Democratic Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove in a statement criticized his “constant attacks on Black people and other people of color.”

She pointed out that Republicans added the “Rush Limbaugh Day” proposal to a bill that also would honor famous Black Missourians including George Washington Carver and Buck O’Neil.

Fellow Kansas City Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune also called out Republicans for the action.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, their decision to enshrine a person who attempted to invalidate one of the most traumatic experiences of my life and the lives of other women and men is nothing short of infuriating,” she said.

