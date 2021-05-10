Quantcast
BAMSL swears in Tomaso as president

BAMSL swears in Tomaso as president

By: Staff Report May 10, 2021

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis swore in members of its 2021-22 Board of Governors and Young Lawyers Division Executive Committee on April 30, both in-person and virtually.

