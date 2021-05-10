Quantcast
Court reverses litigation expenses against Harris-Stowe

By: Jessica Shumaker May 10, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has reversed an award of litigation expenses in a Missouri Human Rights Act suit against Harris-Stowe State University after ruling they can’t be taxed as costs and awarded separately under the MHRA.

