Zafft named WorldCC Fellow

Zafft named WorldCC Fellow

By: Staff Report May 10, 2021

Robert J. Zafft, of-counsel in the St. Louis office of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, has been named a fellow of World Commerce & Contracting, a not-for-profit global business association.

