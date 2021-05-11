Quantcast
Home / Featured / Eastern District holds rape of unconscious victim is ‘forcible’ 

Eastern District holds rape of unconscious victim is ‘forcible’ 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 11, 2021

The Court of Appeals Eastern District on May 4 affirmed the convictions of two men for forcibly raping a woman, ruling that it was no defense for them to claim the victim voluntarily got drunk.

